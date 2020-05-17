  • search
    One class, one channel: Govt unveils reforms in education

    By
    |

    New Delhi, May 17: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday said that online education has been taken up in a big way in India and the government is taking proactive steps to help children who don't have access to internet.

    Representational Image
    "The direct telecast mode use by schools will now get 12 more channels. This will also help in the rural areas. Provision has been made for live telecast of teachings. We have also tied up with private operators such as Tata Sky and DTH to air educational content," said Sitharaman.

    FM Nirmala Sitharaman rolls out last set of economic measures: Focus on 7 steps today

    Sitharaman also announced the launch of Deeksha- a One Nation, One Digital Platform- for school education. One TV channel for every class to be launched.

    "Extensive use of radio and podcasts. Special e-content for visually and hearing impaired challenged students," she said, adding that 200 new textbooks have been added to e-Pathshala.

    "Extensive use of podcasts and radio. Special e-content for visually and hearing-impaired students. Top 100 universities will be allowed to start online courses by May 30," she further said.

    On Sunday announced the fifth and final tranche of Rs 20 lakh crore stimulus package under the Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan.

    FM Sitharaman focused on seven steps to boost Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan. The seven steps were MGNREGS, health, education, business and COVID-19, decriminalisation of Companies Act, Ease of doing business, Public sector enterprises and state governments.

    Educational reforms: In brief

    • PM eVidya: A program for multi-mode access to digital education to be launched immediately, consisting of:
    • One earmarked TV channel per class from class 1 to class 12
    • DIKSHA for school education in states and union territories, e-content and QR coded textbooks for all grades
    • Extensive use of radio, community radio and podcasts
    • Top 100 universities will be permitted to automatically start online courses by 30 May, 2020
    • Manodarpan: An initiative for psychological support of students, teachers and families for mental health and emotional well being to be launched immediately

