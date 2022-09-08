Over 80% govt schools in country 'worse than junkyards', says Kejriwal in letter to PM

On Onam, PM Modi wishes everyone 'good health and wellbeing'

India

oi-PTI

New Delhi, Sep 8: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday greeted people on Onam, a festival associated with harvest and the homecoming of king Mahabali in Kerala.

This festival reaffirms the vital role of mother nature and the importance of our hardworking farmers, Modi said.

Onam 2022: Keralites celebrate Thiruvonam across the globe

He tweeted, "Onam greetings to everyone, especially the people of Kerala and Malayali community spread around the world. This festival reaffirms the vital role of Mother Nature and the importance of our hardworking farmers. May Onam also further the spirit of harmony in our society.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Thursday, September 8, 2022, 10:38 [IST]