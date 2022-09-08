YouTube
    On Onam, PM Modi wishes everyone 'good health and wellbeing'

    New Delhi, Sep 8: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday greeted people on Onam, a festival associated with harvest and the homecoming of king Mahabali in Kerala.

    This festival reaffirms the vital role of mother nature and the importance of our hardworking farmers, Modi said.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi

    Onam 2022: Keralites celebrate Thiruvonam across the globeOnam 2022: Keralites celebrate Thiruvonam across the globe

    He tweeted, "Onam greetings to everyone, especially the people of Kerala and Malayali community spread around the world. This festival reaffirms the vital role of Mother Nature and the importance of our hardworking farmers. May Onam also further the spirit of harmony in our society.

    Thursday, September 8, 2022, 10:38 [IST]
