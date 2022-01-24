Mamata Banerjee pays tribute to Netaji, urges PM Modi to declare his birth anniversary as national holiday

Netaji Hologram Statue at India Gate: What is Hologram, How to make one using Smartphone

On Netaji’s statue, Jaishankar says long awaited correction of history

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Jan 24: Hailing the unveiling of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's holographic statue by Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar said that it is a long awaited correction of history.

"The presence of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose at India Gate is a long awaited correction of history. A leader who fought imperialism and compelled decolonization is being fittingly recognized," Jaishankar said in a tweet.

"This is a message from a New India. We will be true to ourselves when dealing with the world," the Foreign Minister also said.

The digital statue was unveiled by Prime Minister Modi on Sunday on the 125th birth anniversary of Netaji Bose. The 3D hologram will be later replaced by a 28 feet high and six feet wide granite statue.

The PM said that this statue a homage to the hero of freedom by the grateful nation. This will keep reminding our institutions and generations the lesson of national duty, he further added.

The digital statue is powered by a 30,000 lumens 4K projector and it is projected on a transparent holographic screen to create the effect of a hologram.