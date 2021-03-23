YouTube
    AAP seeks support of opposition, non-NDA parties to counter bill on Delhi L-G powers in RS

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Mar 23: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders on Tuesday appealed to opposition parties to fight the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2021, in the Upper House of Parliament.

    Arvind Kejriwal
    Arvind Kejriwal

    "AAP approaches all opposition and non-NDA parties to oppose the GNCTD (Amendment) Bill, 2021, in Rajya Sabha," the party posted on its official Twitter handle on the Bill.

    Arvind Kejriwal on Monday termed the passage of a Bill in Lok Sabha seeking to make it clear that the "government" in Delhi means the "Lieutenant Governor" an "insult" to the people of the national capital.

    The Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2021, was passed by Lok Sabha on Monday amidst strong opposition from the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party which said that the legislation is "unconstitutional".

    The Bill also makes it mandatory for the Delhi government to take the opinion of the L-G before any executive action.

    Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said the Bill effectively takes away power from those who were voted by people and gives powers to run Delhi to those who were defeated.

    "The passage of the GNCTD (Amendment) Bill in Lok Sabha today is an insult to the people of Delhi. The Bill effectively takes away powers from those who were voted by people and gives powers to run Delhi to those who were defeated. BJP has cheated the people," Kejriwal tweeted.

    Earlier, Kejriwal had even urged the Centre to take back the bill and said the AAP dispensation was "ready to fall at the (Narendra) Modi government''s feet" for its withdrawal.

