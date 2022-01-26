On missing Arunachal Pradesh youth, India-China exchange positive hotline

New Delhi, Jan 26: India and China exchanged on Republic Day a hotline. Taking to Twitter Union Minister Kiren Rijiju said, the Indian Army and Chinese PLA had a hotline exchange today.

The PLA responded positively indicating handing over of our national and suggested a place of release.

They are likely to intimate a date and time soon. The delay was attributed to bad weather conditions on their side, the Union Minister also said.

Miram Taron, aged 19 years of Jido Village in Upper Sing District, was found missing on 18 January 2022 at Shiyung La in Bishing Area.

Some people reported that Chinese PLA had taken him into their custody. Since the individual was missing from. area close to LAC, Indian Army immediately approached Chinese side on 19 January 2022, asking for assistance in tracing and return of the individual, in case he had strayed into the Chinese territory or PLA has taken him in their custody.

Chinese side assured that they would search for the individual and return him as per established protocol. Later on 20 January 2022, Chinese Side intimated that they had found a boy on their side and requested for further details to establish the identity, the minister had said.

To assist Chinese side in corroborating the identity, personal details and photo of the individual has been shared with the Chinese side by the Indian Army.

Response from the Chinese side is awaited. We are constantly following the case from the day one. I appeal everyone to be cautious in making statements which are not based on facts because the safety and safe return of our young Arunachal Pradesh youth is our priority, Rijiju said.

Story first published: Wednesday, January 26, 2022, 14:09 [IST]