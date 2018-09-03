  • search

On lines of NCW, BJP MP demands commission for men

Posted By: PTI
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Your evening news brief
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Ballia (UP), Sep 3: BJP MP Hari Narayan Rajbhar has demanded that a panel be formed on the lines of National Commission for Women (NCW) to look into grievances of men.

    BJP MP Hari Narayan Rajbhar (Image credit - ANI/Twitter)
    BJP MP Hari Narayan Rajbhar (Image credit - ANI/Twitter)

    Talking to reporters here on Sunday, Rajbhar, who represents the Ghosi constituency in the Lok Sabha, said, "There is a national commission for women. But, there is no such commission for men. Men are committing suicide on being harassed by women, and false cases are being lodged against men."

    "Once a men's commission is formed, it will act as an appropriate forum for men to seek justice. The men can knock on its door and seek justice," he added.

    The BJP MP said he had raised the issue in the Lok Sabha, too. He also said that he has written a letter in this regard to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah. Rajbhar and Anshul Verma, BJP MP from Hardoi in Uttar Pradesh, had recently said they will address a seminar in New Delhi on September 23 to gather support for a "purush aayog".

    NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma had Saturday said, "The NCW was formed to give voice to women, to ensure that they get access to justice. If some people are demanding a commission for men, they have the right to do so. But in my opinion, there is no need for such a body."

    PTI

    Read more about:

    bjp ncw commission uttar pradesh

    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue