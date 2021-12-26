On last Mann Ki Baat of 2021, PM Modi remembers Group Capt Varun Singh

New Delhi, Dec 26: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday remembered Group Captain Varun Singh, the lone survivor of the IAF chopper crash in Coonoor. He succumbed to his injuries on December 15, after a brave battle against overwhelming medical odds.

On his monthly Mann Ki Baat address, the prime minister said that many lives engaged in the service of Maa Bharati soar over these heights of the sky with pride every day; they teach us a lot. Such was the life of Group Captain Varun Singh. Varun Singh was flying the helicopter that fell prey to a mishap this month in Tamil Nadu. In that accident, we lost the country's first CDS, General Bipin Rawat and his wife along with many brave hearts. Varun Singh also fought death bravely for many days, but then he also left us.

PM Modi also read the letter written by Group Captain Varun Singh to his school principal after receiving Shaurya Chakra in August.

When Group Captain Varun Singh was in the hospital, I saw something on social media that touched my heart. This year in August only, he was awarded the Shaurya Chakra, after this award, he had written a letter to his school principal..., said PM Modi in 'Mann Ki Baat'.

After reading that letter, the first thought that came into my mind was that he did not forget his roots despite touching the heights of success, the prime minister added.

Second - that when he had time to celebrate, he showed concern for the generations to come. He wanted that the lives of the students of the school that he studied in should also be a celebration.

In his letter, Varun Singh did not boast of his valour; instead he referred to his failures. He talked about how he converted his shortcomings into abilities. At one place in this letter he has written - " It is ok to be mediocre. Not everyone will excel at school and not everyone will be able to score in the 90s. If you do, it is an amazing achievement and must be applauded. However, if you don't, do not think that you are meant to be mediocre. You may be mediocre in school but it is by no means a measure of things to come in life. Find your calling - it could be art, music, graphic design, literature, etc. Whatever you work towards, be dedicated, do your best. Never go to bed, thinking, I could have put-in more efforts.

The air warrior was conferred with the Shaurya Chakra, India's third highest peacetime gallantry award, in August this year for displaying exemplary composure and skill when his Tejas aircraft developed a technical snag during the sortie.

The 39-year-old officer, who was known to be an excellent test pilot, is survived by an 11-year-old son, an eight-year-old daughter and his wife. His younger brother Tanuj Singh is also posted as Lieutenant Commander in the Indian Navy.