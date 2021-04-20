On India-China border row, Army Chief says legacy issues to be resolved through mutual consent

Mistrust between India-China at all time high: US official

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Apr 20: India's Army Chief, General M M Naravane said that the Indian-China border dispute will be resolved through further negotiations.

Speaking at an online symposium of top military officers from Australia, Japan, Indonesia and Singapore, General Naravane said that legacy issues and differences need to be resolved through mutual consent and dialogue and not by unilateral actions.

Earlier this month, the 11th round of military level talks between the two countries was held.

Sources tell OneIndia that the next round of talks would take place after consulting with the political leadership. The talks did not go as planned and several unresolved issues remain. However, it is important to keep talking and find solutions at the earliest, the source also said.

Last month, India said that it expects China to work with it through the existing bi-lateral consultation mechanisms between their diplomats and military commanders to ensure early completion of the disengagement process in the remaining areas in easter Ladakh to allow both sides to consider de-escalation of forces.

At the 10th round of the senior commanders'' meeting last month, India is learnt to have insisted on a faster disengagement process in areas such as Hot Springs, Gogra and Depsang to defuse tension in the region.