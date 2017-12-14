On Google Indians searched for Baahubali 2 the most: What else did people look for

Baabubali 2, the magnum opus from S S Rajamouli was the most searched topic this year, Google India has said. Baahubali made its way to the top 10 trending searches list of Google India.

Bollywood and cricket were the two most searched themes this year. A statement by Google read, after breaking several records at the box office, India's most expensive movie also broke the language boundaries attracting humongous search interest from movie buffs across the nation.

Google India's Top 10 Search Results 2017 included Aamir Khan's blockbuster sports biopic Dangal and Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt's Badrinath Ki Dulhania. Apart from Baahubali 2, Indian users also entered Google searches for the Goods and Services Tax or GST, the CBSE results and the UP elections.

OneIndia News