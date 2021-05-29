On end-to-end encryption BJP calls out Congress’ double speak

YouTube
    New Delhi, May 29: While the Congress has criticised the government's new digital rules, the BJP has readied ammunition while citing a report by the Parliamentary panel chaired by Jairam Ramesh.

    The BJP has accused the Congress of double speak while citing the recommendations made by the Adhoc Committee of the Rajya Sabha under the chairmanship of Congress leader Jairam Ramesh.

    BJP's IT cell chief, Amit Malviya said, " report of the Adhoc Committee of the Rajya Sabha, under the Chairmanship of Jairam Ramesh, on child pornography and social media, put before the Parliament in Jan 2020, recommended...Why does Congress insist on embarrassing itself again and again?"

    Malviya made the comments after Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi termed the new social media guidelines rules as dire, drastic and draconian. "The new rules are a severe blow to the vibrant culture of discourse, deliberation and dissent in India. What the Modi government seeks to implement today, would make the North Korean model of the control of the media blush," he had said.

    While citing Rule 4, he said that all social media platforms should identify the first originator of the information. This introduces the requirement of traceability which would break end-t0-end encryption.

    In 2020, the Committee led by Ramesh after taking submissions from Facebook, Google, Twitter, Tik Tok and Sharechat recommended permitting the breaking of end-to-end encryption to trace those indulging in child pornography.

    "The committee recommends modifying the IT (Intermediary Guidelines) Rules 2011 to include the ability to trace the originator or sender of the message shared on end-to-end encryption platforms in cases where the Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM) that has been shared has come to the attention of law enforcement agencies," the Committee had said.

    Ramesh however said on Twitter that text depends on context. He said that the Committee that he was asked to head was to study the alarming rise of pornography on social media and its effect on children and society as a whole and the recommendation applies to that alone.

    Saturday, May 29, 2021, 8:47 [IST]
    X