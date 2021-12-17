YouTube
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Dec 17: The Omicron variant of COVID-19 has been spreading fast across the world and so far 77 countries have reported the new variant of COVID-19. Scientists across the world have said that the new strain causes less severe symptoms when compared to the earlier variant. However the most common symptom has been a scratchy throat.

    Omicron: Watch out for these four symptoms

    The chief executive of South Africa-based Discovery Health recently said that doctors have noted a slightly different set of symptoms among those testing positive for the Omicron variant.

    CEO Dr Ryan Noach said that the most common early sign was a scratchy throat followed by a nasal congestion, dry cough and myalgia manifesting in lower back pain. While stating that most of these symptoms are mild, he however stressed that this does not mean that this is less virulent.

    Omicron

    Story first published: Friday, December 17, 2021, 13:26 [IST]
    X