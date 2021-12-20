Omicron: Schools in Gujarat won’t shut as of now

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Ahmedabad, Dec 20: The Gujarat government has said it has no plan to close schools as of now amidst the rise in COVID-19 cases and the new variant of Omicron being reported.

State Health and Family Welfare Minister, Nimisha Suthar said that the government is taking necessary precautions in view of the rising numbers, but has no plans to close down schools as of now. A decision would be taken depending on the situation, she also said.

On the two students who tested positive in schools in Vadodara, she said that they would be kept in isolation. The studies of every student should not suffer. If the situation turns grim, then we will make decision on whether to close schools or not.

On Sunday, Gujarat reported 571 cases. On December 19, 55 patients recovered taking this tally to 8,17,715.

Story first published: Monday, December 20, 2021, 9:54 [IST]