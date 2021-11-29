Omicron is more transmissible than other variants? Here's what WHO says

Omicron consequences could be severe says WHO

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Nov 29: The consequences of the new variant of COVID-19 known as Omicron may be severe if another major surge takes place, the World Health Organisation has said.

Omicron detected in dozens of countries: List of 'at risk' nations | Oneindia News

"Based on the evidence presented indicative of a detrimental change in Covid-19 epidemiology the WHO has designated B.1.1.529 as a variant of concern (VOC), named Omicron," the health organisation said in a statement.

This classification puts Omicron into the most troubling category of COVID-19 variants along with the Delta plus its weaker rivals Alpha, Beta and Gamma.

Anthony Fauci, President Joe Biden's top medical adviser said that the Omricon is a clarion call for people to be vaccinated. He also said that this variant will inevitably be in the US also. For now, we don't know yet what the level of severity will be nor how easily the variant evades existing vaccines, Fauci said.

Biden had last week restricted US travel links starting Monday with eight African countries including South Africa where the Omicron was first identified. The White House said that the President will provide an update on the US response to the new variant on Monday.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Monday, November 29, 2021, 15:29 [IST]