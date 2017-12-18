BJP shouldn't settle for anything less than 'sweeping victory': Omar Abdullah

National Conference leader Omar Abdullah on Mondaysaid that BJP shouldn't settle for anything less than 'sweeping victory'.

Reacting to the close contest in Gujarat, Omar Abdullah on Twitter said,''Anyway you look at it after 41 rallies by the PM in Gujarat anything less than a sweeping victory will be a cause for much concern for the BJP.''

The Congress is now leading in 84 seats in Gujarat, only two seats behind the BJP's 86 seats. Dramatic reversal for the BJP in Gujarat as Chief Minister Vijay Rupani is now trailing Congress leader Indranil Rajyaguru in Rajkot West.

Meanwhile, Counting is underway for the Gujarat election result 2017 and Himachal Pradesh election result 2017 at 37 centres in Gujarat and 42 booths in Himachal Pradesh.

The result will decide the contest between Prime Minister Narendra Modi's popularity and Congress President Rahul Gandhi's leadership. The BJP is seeking a sixth straight term in Gujarat, while the Congress is aiming for a comeback after being in opposition for 22 years.

OneIndia News