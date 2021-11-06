OJEE 2021 Counselling schedule revised: Check details

New Delhi, Nov 06: The OJEE 2021 Counselling Schedule has been revised for BTech, BPlan courses. More details are available on the official website.

The Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) 2021 was earlier scheduled to release the round 1 seat allotment on November 5. However not the OJEE Round 1 seat allotment will be released on November 9.

All candidates, who have paid Part Admission-cum-Seat Confirmation Fee and have verified their documents, can download their final allotment letter. Then, they have to report to the finally allotted Institute/College for final admission within 30.11.2021, failing which, the allotment will be cancelled and the vacant seats may be filled through Institute/College level Admission, a statement read. For more details candidates can visit ojee.nic.in.

Story first published: Saturday, November 6, 2021, 11:10 [IST]