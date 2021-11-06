YouTube
    OJEE 2021 Counselling schedule revised: Check details

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Nov 06: The OJEE 2021 Counselling Schedule has been revised for BTech, BPlan courses. More details are available on the official website.

    OJEE 2021 Counselling schedule revised: Check details

    The Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) 2021 was earlier scheduled to release the round 1 seat allotment on November 5. However not the OJEE Round 1 seat allotment will be released on November 9.

    All candidates, who have paid Part Admission-cum-Seat Confirmation Fee and have verified their documents, can download their final allotment letter. Then, they have to report to the finally allotted Institute/College for final admission within 30.11.2021, failing which, the allotment will be cancelled and the vacant seats may be filled through Institute/College level Admission, a statement read. For more details candidates can visit ojee.nic.in.

    Story first published: Saturday, November 6, 2021, 11:10 [IST]
