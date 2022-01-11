Odisha panchayat elections: Dates of polls and results announced

India

oi-Prakash KL

Bhubaneswar, Jan 11: The Odisha State Election Commission on Tuesday announced that panchayat polls will be conducted in five phases from February 16, amid strict adherence to Covid protocols.

The State Election Commission has banned rallies and victory processions in view of rising Covid-19 cases while allowing door-to-door campaigns with only five people. It recommended online campaign to physical campaigning.

"Elections to three-tier panchayats will take place on February 16, 18, 20, 22 and 24. Over 2.79 crore people will exercise their franchise from 7 am to 1 pm. The model code of conduct will come into force immediately," PTI quotes State Election Commissioner AP Padhi as saying.

The panchayat polls will be held for the post of 91,913 ward members, 6793 samiti members, 6794 sarpanchs and 853 Zilla Parishad members. However, the party symbols are allotted to only the Zilla Parishad candidates as per provision. The counting of votes will be held on February 26, 27 and 28, he said.

The notification for the three-tier panchayat polls will start from January 13, he added.

The filing of nomination papers begin from January 17 and it will end on January 21. The scrutiny of papers will be done on January 22 and the candidates can withdraw by January 25. The final list of candidates to be announced on that day, he said.

The state Election Commission further said that fully vaccinated people are allowed inside voting centres and they have to submit Covid-negative reports.

The EC announced the date after the all-party meeting on January 10.

The SEC had on January 10 held an all-party meeting for the rural elections. All the opposition parties in the state opposed the SEC's decision to conduct the panchayat polls during the COVID-19 pandemic. Claiming that the saffron party candidates will perform very well in the next panchayat elections, senior BJP leader Mohan Majhi said, "We are fully prepared for the three-tier Panchayat elections.

The BJD will pay a heavy price for denying reservation to the OBCs and STs in certain districts." He said the BJP has been demanding all along to first resolve the reservation issue before going to polls. But, the BJD deliberately neglected the two major sections of the population, he alleged.

"Besides, we had demanded to postpone the polls by 2-3 months in view of the Covid-19 situation in the state. However, we are fully prepared," Majhi said. Congress MLA Taraprasad Bahinipati said, "Going to polls now means putting the lives of people at risk. The BJD should be responsible if there is further surge of COVID-19 infections in the state." He also claimed that the Congress tally will certainly improve compared to the 2017 panchayat polls. BJD MP Amar Patnaik said that his party will strictly adhere to the Covid guidelines and fully cooperate with the Election Commission in the smooth conduct of the polls. "Our campaigning will be confined to door-to-door visits and through digital mode. The BJD will perform better than the previous polls," the BJD leader claimed. PTI

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Tuesday, January 11, 2022, 23:36 [IST]