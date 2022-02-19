Odisha panchayat elections: 78.3 per cent polling recorded in 2nd phase | Voting Percentage

Odisha panchayat elections: 78.3 per cent polling recorded in 2nd phase

Bhubaneswar, Feb 19: In the second phase of the polling for the three-tier panchayat polls, Odisha on Saturday recorded 78.3 per cent voting, the State Election Commission (SEC) said. It was by large peaceful except for some stray incidents, it added.

According to an SEC official, Subarnapur district registered the highest 85.67 per cent voter turnout followed by Jharsuguda (85.14), Boudh (84.9), Kalahandi (83.81), Gajapati (82.69) and Gajapati (82.69). Interestingly, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik's native Ganjam district witnessed the lowest turnout at 64.86 per cent.

In the first phase polls, the district had also witnessed a low turnout of voters. The state during the first phase of polling on February 16 had registered a voter turnout of 77.2 per cent. The second phase polls were held at 20,436 booths in 1,514 panchayats in 68 blocks across the state. Other districts which reported 80 per cent or above voter turnout were: Angul (80.32), Bhadrak (81.04), Deogarh, (81.08) and Dhenkanal (82.69), as per PTI.

The state election commission has received recommendations of re-elections in 13 booths for different reasons and three other booths for error in ballot papers, SEC secretary RN Sahu said.

The cops have arrested 28 persons over poll-related violence out of which nine was taken into custody on Friday. A youth has also been detained for swallowing a ballot paper during the polls.

The incident occurred at Nagapali village under Mayurudan Gram Panchayat in Subarnapur district where a youth identified as Balgopal Meghani reportedly in an inebriated state swallowed a ballot paper when the voting was underway at the polling station. The voting was halted for around one hour following the incident, police said. In another incident, a sarpanch candidate of Sunarisikuan panchayat under Khadial block in Nuapada district was on Saturday found in an unconscious state with his hands and legs tied in the nearby locality this morning.

Chulamani Baitharu, the Sarpanch aspirant, was missing since Friday night. Villagers found him in an unconscious state with his hand and legs tied with rope. He also had injury marks on his head and hands. He was admitted to Khadial Sub-Divisional Hospital for treatment.

The third phase of the polling will be held on Sunday at 68 blocks in 29 districts for 171 Zilla Parishad members in 1383 gram panchayats. A total of 18,495 wards will go for polling where 56.73 lakh people are eligible to exercise their franchise. PTI

