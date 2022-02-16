Odisha Panchayat Elections 2022: Voting underway for first phase

New Delhi, Feb 16: In Odisha, voting for the first phase of the three-tier Panchayat elections has begun.

About 67 lakh 51 thousand voters are exercising their franchise in this phase to elect their respective representatives including 200 Zilla Parishad members and 1669 sarpanches.

Over 67.51 lakh voters are eligible to exercise their franchise in 22,379 booths to elect 200 Zilla Parishad members, sarpanches, Panchayat Samiti members, and ward members, the top official said.

Of the 22,379 polling booths, 3,357 have been identified as sensitive where video recording arrangements have been made.

Polling that began at 7 in the morning will continue till 1 p.m. in the afternoon.

The state election commission has deployed 225 platoons of police force to ensure smooth conduct of the panchayat polls that is being held in 5 phases, the last phase being on the 24th of this month.

As many as 225 platoons of security personnel, comprising 37,245 policemen, have been deployed for smooth conduct of the elections, Padhi said. The panchayat elections in Odisha will be held in five phases on February 16, 18, 20, 22, and 24.

In view of the boycott call given by Maoists, special security arrangements have been made in Malkangiri, Koraput, Kalahandi, Balangir, Rayagada, and Kandhamal districts.

Story first published: Wednesday, February 16, 2022, 12:59 [IST]