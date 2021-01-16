Odisha, Maharashtra halt Covid-19 vaccination drive for a day
New Delhi, Jan 16: Maharashtra government has decided to temporarily suspendCOVID19 vaccination till 18th January in the entire state due to technical issues with CoWIN App.
The inoculation drive suffered minor setbacks on Day 1 at some places due to glitches in the CoWIN app.
Earlier, the Odisha government said it would pause the first phase of the COVID-19 vaccination drive for a day.
The Odisha administration decided not to conduct the coronavirus vaccination drive on January 17 to observe if those who received the COVID-19 vaccine on January 16 developed any complications from the jab.
Over 1.90 lakh beneficiaries were inoculated with COVID-19 jabs at 3,352 session sites across the country on Saturday and no case of post-inoculation hospitalisation has been reported so far, the government said on the first day of India''s massive vaccination drive against the virus.
The COVID-19 vaccination drive was successfully conducted on the first day, Additional Secretary in the Union Health Ministry Manohar Agnani said during a press briefing.
Giving an update on COVID-19 vaccination, the health ministry said 3,352 vaccination sessions were held and 1,91,181 beneficiaries vaccinated.
A total of 16,755 personnel were involved in organising the vaccination sessions.