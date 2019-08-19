Odisha BJD MLA's house set ablaze by miscreants

India

oi-Mousumi Dash

Bhubaneswar, Aug 19: The official residence of Biju Janata Dal (BJD) MLA in Talcher, Odisha, Braja Kishore Pradhan's vehicles set on fire by a group of unidentified miscreants on Sunday night. Two cars & one motorcycle gutted in the incident. The MLA wasn't present at the residence during the time of the incident.

Reportedly, some unidentified miscreants allegedly set the MLA's house ablaze and fled the spot. On being informed, police along with fire service department officials reached the spot and doused the flames.

Bhubaneshwar: The official residence of BJD's Talcher MLA, Braja Kishore Pradhan, set on fire by a group of unidentified miscreants last night. Two cars & one motorcycle gutted in the incident. MLA wasn't present at the residence during the time of the incident. pic.twitter.com/YsZHcs9kvl — ANI (@ANI) August 19, 2019

No casualties reported, the loss of property includes two four-wheelers, two motorcycles, and a bicycle were gutted in the incident.

While police have launched a probe into the incident, the locals residing nearby the MLA's house demanded strong action and immediate arrest of the culprits.