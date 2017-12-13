Odisha: Headmaster sexually assaults 6-yr-old, thrashed by locals

A class 6 student was allegedly sexually assaulted by the headmaster of her school in Mayurbhanj district in Odisha over the period of a month.

The Headmaster was later thrashed by people. However, the Odisha Police arrested the accused of allegedly sexually assaulting a minor student.

According to VK Patel, DIB DSP, Mayurbhanj,''The headmaster of the school had been sexually assaulting a Class 6 student since last one month. She later told her family about it. A case has been registered regarding this and he has been arrested.''

The incident came to light after the girl narrated her ordeal to her family.

The police have registered a complaint against the school headmaster and have started an investigation in this regard.

OneIndia News