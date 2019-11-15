Odd-Even may not be a permanent solution, how will people breathe: SC

New Delhi, Nov 15: Following the major pollution menace that has completely choked the national capital, the Supreme Court on Friday pulled up the Delhi government over the delay in controlling pollution.

Reportedly, after the air quality index viewed 465 at 1.30 pm on Friday, and a thick layer of smog was seen covering Delhi for the fourth consecutive day, the SC expresses its concern while it observed that the Odd-Even scheme has failed.

The apex court said that the Odd-Even may not be a permanent solution, especially when the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) says cars constitute 3 per cent of pollution levels. Garbage dumping, construction wastes and road dusts are also the major contributors to the pollution levels.

The court also questions the Delhi government that Delhi is suffering badly and the Air Quality Index (AQI) is almost 600 so far, How will people breathe?

Central Pollution Control Board to Supreme Court: Cars are contributing 3 per cent to pollution levels and all the vehicles combined contributing 28 per cent to it. https://t.co/kqsDydZBAW — ANI (@ANI) November 15, 2019

Besides this, the CPCB also stated to the apex court that while cars were contributing 3 per cent to pollution levels in Delhi, all vehicles combined contributed 28 per cent.

Earlier, when the Delhi government was questioned regarding if their odd-even scheme has brought any relief from pollution, they said to SC that pollution levels are reduced by 5-15 per cent due to the scheme.

The Delhi government also said that the main culprit of Delhi pollution is the stubble burning by the farmers.

On this day the apex court also summoned chief secretaries of Punjab, Haryana, UP and Delhi over pollution in Delhi-NCR.

Today the three states and the national capital have been asked to file an affidavit on steps taken so far by November 25.