Number of MLAs with criminal background in Uttarakhand down compared to 2017

New Delhi, Mar 11: 19 of the 70 new MLAs in Uttarakhand have pending criminal cases against them.

Out of 70 MLAs analysed during Uttarakhand Assembly elections in 2017, 22(31%) MLAs had declared criminal cases against themselves, says a report by the Association for Democratic Reforms. 10 (14%) winning candidates have declared serious criminal cases against themselves. Out of 70 MLAs analysed during Uttarakhand Assembly elections in 2017, 14 (20%) MLAs had declared serious criminal cases against themselves.

8 (17%) out of 47 winning candidates from BJP, 8(42%) out of 19 winning candidates from INC, 1(50%) out of 2 winning candidates from BSP and 2(100%) Independent winning candidates have declared criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits.

5 (11%) out of 47 winning candidates from BJP, 4(21%) out of 19 winning candidates from INC and 1(50%) out of 2 Independent winner candidates have declared serious criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits.

Financial:

Out of the 70 winning candidates analysed, 58 (83%) are crorepatis. Out of 70 MLAs analysed during Uttarakhand assembly elections 2017, 51 (73%) MLAs were crorepatis.

40 (85%) out of 47 from BJP, 15 (79%) out of 19 from INC, 2 (100%) out of 2 from BSP and 1 (50%) out of 2 Independent winning candidates have declared assets worth more than Rs. 1 crore.

The average of assets per winning candidates in the Uttarakhand Assembly Elections 2022 is Rs 7.17 Crores. The average of assets per MLA in the Uttarakhand Assembly Elections 2017 was Rs 4.11 crore, the report also says.

The average assets per winning candidate for 47 BJP winning candidates is Rs 6.52 Crores, 19 INC winning candidates is Rs 6.35 Crores, 2 BSP winning candidates is Rs 9.65 Crores and 2 Independent candidates have average assets worth Rs 27.68 Crore.

Other details:

16 (23%) winning candidates have declared their age to be between 31 and 50 years while 54 (77%) winning candidates have declared their age to be between 51 and 80 years.

Out of 70 winning candidates analysed, 8 (11%) winning candidates are women. In 2017, out of 70 MLAs, 5 (7%) MLAs were women.

Comparative analysis:

Number of re-elected MLAs: Number of re-elected MLAs analysed in the Uttarakhand assembly elections of 2022 is 35.

Average assets of re-elected MLAs in 2017: The average assets of re-elected MLAs in 2017 was Rs 4.96 crore.

Average assets of re-elected MLAs in 2022: The average assets of re-elected MLAs in 2022 is Rs 7.56 crores.

Average growth in assets of re-elected MLAs from 2017 to 2022: The growth in average assets of re-elected MLAs is Rs 2.59 crore i.e. by 52%.

Story first published: Friday, March 11, 2022, 15:01 [IST]