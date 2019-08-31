NRC: Those declared foreigners will lose govt benefits

New Delhi, Aug 31: As a tense Assam awaits the publication of the final NRC list today, the question is what would happen to those whose names have been excluded.

If a person's name is missing in the NRC, then he or she could prefer an appeal before the tribunal. After exhausting all legal options, if the person is still declared a foreigner, then he or she would not be able to obtain an Aadhaar card as the biometrics would be flagged.

During the NRC exercise, the UIDAI had recorded the biometric details of all those who had filed claims. In case the person is declared a foreigner, then their biometrics would be flagged as a result of which their would not be able to obtain an Aadhaar card. This would mean that they would not be eligible for several benefits including government subsidy.

Meanwhile, there is heavy security in place ahead of the list being published today. The state police appealed to the people not to believe in rumours as some elements are trying to create confusion. The government has ensured adequate safeguards for people, whose name may not appear in the final NRC, it said. "Safety of citizens is our top priority," the Assam police tweeted. The force also issued a five-point advisory stating that persons whose names are not in the NRC will not be declared as foreigners and can appeal to the Foreigners Tribunals.

The time limit for doing so has been increased form 60 days to 120 days and the government will provide legal aid through the district legal service authority to the needy who are excluded from the NRC. Besides, the number of Foreigners Tribunals have been increased and are being set up at convenient locations.

Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal had on August 23 reviewed the law and order situation of the state with the deputy commissioners and superintendents of police where he had directed them to maintain close relations with the influential persons and opinion makers to ensure that there is no misunderstanding among the people about the NRC process.

Appealing to the people to maintain peace, he said, "A government is there in Assam to look after people's interest. All are living here with unity and honour ... We are confident that all sections of society will come forward to maintain peace and tranquility for all times to come."

Assam, which had faced influx of people from Bangladesh since the early 20th Century, is the only state in the country to have the updation of the NRC after 1951. The exercise this time is being carried out under the supervision of the Supreme Court.

In the complete draft of the NRC, which was published in July last year, names of 40,07,707 people were excluded. It had which contained names of 2,89,83,677 eligible persons out of a total 3,29,91,384 applicants. Names of additional 1,02,462 persons were included in the list of excluded persons in June this year taking the total ineligible persons to 41,10,169 in the complete draft.