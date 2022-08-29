Now, users can shop from JioMart via WhatsApp

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Mumbai, Aug 29: Tech giants Meta and Jio Platforms on Monday launched first ever end-to-end shopping experience, where users can shop from e-commerce platform JioMart via using WhatsApp chat. The new experience will enable customers to browse the JioMart catalog, add products to the cart and make purchases all within WhatsApp.

Users can start shopping on JioMart via WhatsApp by simply sending 'Hi' to the JioMart number on WhatsApp.

"Excited to launch our partnership with JioMart in India. This is our first-ever end-to-end shopping experience on WhatsApp -- people can now buy groceries from JioMart right in a chat," Mark Zuckerberg, Founder and CEO, Meta, said in a Facebook Post. "Business messaging is an area with real momentum and chat-based experiences like this will be the go-to way people and businesses communicate in the years to come," he added.

"When Jio platforms and Meta announced our partnership in 2020, Mark and I shared a vision of bringing more people and businesses online and creating truly innovative solutions that will add convenience to the daily lives of every Indian. One example of an innovative customer experience that we are proud of developing is the first-ever end-to-end shopping experience with JioMart on WhatsApp," said Mukesh Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director, Reliance Industries.

"The JioMart on WhatsApp experience furthers our commitment of enabling a simple and convenient way of online shopping to millions of Indians," Ambani added.

The companies said that the JioMart on WhatsApp experience will revolutionise the way millions of businesses across the country connect with their consumers while bringing unparalleled simplicity and convenience to people's shopping experience.

