Now, toilets in UP being painted saffron

After the Secretariat building and the Haj House, around a 100 toilets in Uttar Pradesh's Etawah have been painted in saffron. The toilets in Kripalpur were painted saffron on the instructions of Gram Pradhan Vedpal Singh Nayak.

"People of the village suggested me this colour. When their (BJP) government has been formed not only in Uttar Pradesh but also in the nation, what is the problem if toilets are also painted in their colour," Nayak told ANI.

Buildings being painted in saffron colour after Yogi Adityanath assumed CM's post has raised many eye brows. Last week, Haj House in Lucknow being painted saffron made headlines. Several political parties and Muslim body Darul Uloom are miffed by it.

The BJP-led state government then on January 7 went into damage control mode and admitted "laxity" on part of the contractor tasked with the job.

Even the Lal Bahadur Shastri bhawan, which houses the chief minister's office, was painted saffron after Adityanath assumed office last year.

Reports say that the education department had distributed saffron-coloured school bags to primary schools students and the booklets that were distributed to mark 100 days and six months of the Adityanath government were saffron in colour as well.

OneIndia News