Now, teachers can send their own name for National Award for Teachers

New Delhi: Teachers of government schools can now send their entries directly for National Award for Teachers.

This was announced by Union Minister for Human Resource Development Prakash Javadekar in his new initiative which was earlier decided by the state government. Javadekar said that government teachers themselves can apply for National Award for Teachers.

In the new system, Government teachers and heads of schools can nominate themselves online. Three teachers will be selected from every district; likewise 6 teachers will be selected from every state.

An independent jury at national level will select 50 outstanding teachers and heads of schools for the National award for Teachers. Teachers can also upload the videos of their work done.

Javadekar said that national jury will select the best teachers for the National Award on the basis of their innovations and revolutionary changes in education system and style of teachings.

The purpose of National Award to the Teachers is to celebrate the unique contribution of some of the finest teachers in the country and to honor those teachers, who through their commitment have not only improved the quality of school education but also enriched the lives of their students.

The ministry said that all teachers working in government and government aided schools of states, UTs, Central government schools like Kendriya Vidyalayas (KVs), Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas (JNVs), Central Schools for Tibetans (CTSA), Sainik Schools run by Ministry of Defence (MoD), Schools run by Atomic Energy Education Society (AEES) and schools affiliated to CBSE and CISCE are eligible to apply for National Award for Teachers.

