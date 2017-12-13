NotInMyName: Citizens take to street to protest violence on Muslims

Citizens in the National Capital have swarmed the street in the Parliament Street to protest against the increasing case of lynching on the Muslim community.

This comes in light of the recent incident of brutality in Rajasthan's Rajsamand where a muslim migrant worker hailing from West Bengal was hack with an axe first and then set on fire by Sambhulal Regar under the garg of 'love-jehad'.

Similar cases have seen a spike especially in the Vansundhara-led BJP governed Rajasthan where dairy farmers Pehlu Khan and Ummer Khan was lynched by self-styled gau-rakshaks or cow vigilantes.

Several today took to the street to condemn such acts and demand stricter action against perpetrators of such crime - who so far have been enjoying state protection and impunity.

OneIndia News