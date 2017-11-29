Note warning of ISIS attack found in Mumbai airport, security tightened

A note was found in a toilet in Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji airport warning of an attack on cargo on Republic Day, next year. The letter said ISIS could attack the area or the airport anytime.

Bomb disposal squad, CISF personnel and official of other security agencies are conducting security checks. People at the airport are also being screened.

"A note was found in toilet at Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport, warning of an attack on cargo on 26th Jan 2018 by ISIS. Cargo evacuated & people being given an entry only after screening. Police and CISF are doing their job," Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport PRO said.

Following the threat, as a precautionary measure, the security personnel evacuated those working inside the cargo division of the airport.

There is no report about flight services being affected due to the security scare.

OneIndia News