Not us says ULFA-I on Assam killings

Guwahati, Nov 2: The United Liberation Front of Asom (ULFA-Indepdent) has denied killing five persons at the Bishnoimukh village near Dhola-Sadiya bridge in Tinsukia district on Thursday.

In a press statement, the outfit said, We the ULFA-I would like to make it clear to all concern (sic) authorities that our organisation does not have any involvement in the firing incident that occurred on 1st November 2018 at Sadiya Saikhowaghat in Tinisukia district.

Following the incident, the chief minister of Assam, Sonowal tweeted, "I strongly condemn the cowardly attack on innocent people at Sadiya. My heartfelt condolence to the family members of those who have lost their lives.""We will take strongest action against the perpetrators of this heinous crime. I have directed all law enforcing agencies to maintain peace and take stern action against anybody trying to destabilise our peaceful society and state," he said.