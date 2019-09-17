Not indulged in forced conversions, now a clause for NGOs to receive foreign funds

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Sep 17: It is now mandatory for associations especially NGOs to file an affidavit declaring that its office bearers have not prosecuted or convicted for forced conversions and creating communal tensions in order to apply for permission or renewal of registration under the Foreign Contributions Act (FCRA).

Under Section 12(4), currently only the chief beneficiary has to make such a declaration. As per the affidavit notified by the home ministry on Monday, the officer bearers have to give an undertaking, any violation of the provisions of Section 12(4a) by the applicant organisation or any of its members or officer bearers or key functionaries that comes to his or her knowledge.

The notification states that the affidavit must be filed by all office bearers along with Form FC-3A (fresh registration), FC-3B (prior permission) and FC-3C (renewal of registration) on a non-judicial stamp paper. The same must be attested by a public notary or judicial magistrate first class.

Further, the notification states that the affidavit should declare that the entity is not fictitious, has not been prosecuted or convicted for indulging in forced religious conversion or creating communal tension and is not engaged in propagation of sedition or found guilty of misappropriating funds.