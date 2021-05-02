Not exactly a cakewalk for DMK in Tamil Nadu

Assembly Election Results 2021: How to check Live results and realtime trends on ECI website and App

Chennai, May 02: Early trends indicated an edge for the DMK with the ruling AIADMK following behind and key leaders of both the fronts were leading in their respective segments.

About an hour following commencement of counting of votes for the April 6 Assembly elections, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami was leading in his home segment of Edappadi in Salem district and leader of opposition and DMK president M K Stalin was ahead in Kolathur constituency here.

While the DMK combine was ahead in 30 segments, the AIADMK was leading in at least 18 constituencies.

Indications showed that the DMK was ahead in constituencies including Kurinjipadi, Neyveli, Virudhachalam.

BJP's state unit chief L Murugan was ahead in Dharapuram and AIADMK leaders and state Ministers K C Veeramani and Benjamin were ahead in Jolarpet and Maduravoyal here.