Not declared silent zone: NGT clarifies on Amarnath Shrine mater

National Green Tribunal (NGT) on Thursday issued a clarification on Amarnath matter and said that it has not declared silent zone.

NGT further said,''Only restriction that devotees will maintain silence in front of Shivling. Not applicable to any other part. One way queue will be maintained.''

NGT also said that these directions are to maintain the sanctity of the cave and to ensure no adverse noise impact on shivling. Silence restrictions will not apply on Arti and other rituals.

Earlier on Wrdnesday, the NGT directed Amarnath Shrine Board to ensure ban on 'mantras' or 'jaykaras' at the famous Hindu cave temple.

Also, the tribunal directed the board to maintain a single line of people walking towards the cave from the last check post.

The NGT had recently come down heavily on the Amarnath Shrine Board and asked them what they have done to provide infrastructure facilities to pilgrims travelling to the cave shrine in south Kashmir Himalayas.

Over 2.6 lakh pilgrims visited the cave shrine in South Kashmir from June 29 to August 7 as part of their annual pilgrimage.

