    'Not arrogance, it's called confidence': Jaishankar's sharp response to Rahul's 'IFS has changed' remark

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, May 21: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar retorted to challenge Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's assertion that Indian diplomats had become "arrogant", saying they had instead become confident and were defending the national interest.

    Jaishankar tweeted that the change in the Indian Foreign Service is a reflection of confidence.

    "Yes, the Indian Foreign Service has changed. Yes, they follow the orders of the Government. Yes, they counter the arguments of others.

    "No, it's not called Arrogance," Jaishankar said.

    "It is called Confidence. And it is called defending National Interest (sic)," the minister said.

    At the 'Ideas for India' conference in London, Gandhi slammed the BJP government at the Centre on multiple fronts and alleged that the "deep state" in India is attacking institutions and capturing them.

    In the interactive session, Gandhi also criticised the Indian Foreign Service.

    "I was talking to some bureaucrats from Europe and they were saying that the Indian foreign service has completely changed, they do not listen to anything. They are arrogant... There is no conversation," he said.

    Story first published: Saturday, May 21, 2022, 17:13 [IST]
