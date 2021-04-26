YouTube
    North Western Railway cancels 40 trains amid COVID-19 situation

    Jaipur, Apr 25: The North Western Railway (NWR) has cancelled the services of 40 trains due to circumstances resulting from COVID-19 and low passenger load.

    The train services will remain suspended till further orders. The NWR has its headquarters in Jaipur. NWR region deputy general manager Lt.

    Shashi Kiran said the decision has been taken to cancel 40 trains due to the situation resulting from COVID-19 and low passenger load.

    X