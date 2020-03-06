  • search
Trending Nirbhaya Coronavirus Madhya Pradesh
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Normalcy returning: Broadband services restored in Valley

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Mar 06: Broadband services have been fully restored in Kashmir, six months after the abrogation of Article 370. It may be recalled that this service was earlier restored for government offices and other essential services in the Valley.

    This moves comes after the authorities partially lifted the ban on the use of social media in Jammu and Kashmir. The move comes seven months after the Centre abrogated Article 370 in the erstwhile state.

    Normalcy returning: Broadband services restored in Valley

    Authorities however added that curbs on both high speed 3G and 4G internet services have been extended until March 17. With regard to the pre-paid SIM cards, service providers have been asked to provide access only after the same are verified as per the norms imposed on post paid connections.

    It may be recalled that the 2G services with slow internet was restored and 1,674 white-listed websites were approved by the government.

    Ishna Jan, the 23 year old lady who provided food and logistics to Pulwama bomber

    "In the interest of the sovereignty and integrity of India, the security of the State (read Union Territory) and for maintaining public order the Internet speed will continue to be restricted to 2G only. While the post-paid SIM card holders shall continue to be provided access to the Internet, these services shall not be made available on pre-paid SIM cards unless verified as per the norms applicable for post-paid connections," the latest order issued by principal secretary of the Home Department, Shaheen Kabra says.

    More RESTORED News

    Read more about:

    restored jammu and kashmir normalcy internet

    Story first published: Friday, March 6, 2020, 7:36 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 6, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X