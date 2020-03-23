Nope! Paracetamol does not cure coronavirus

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Mar 23: There is a claim being made on the social media that paracetamol can cure coronavirus.

The information has been tweeted by many and has also forwarded on chatting applications over and over again. There is absolutely no evidence suggesting that a paracetamol can cure COVID-19.

Fake: India Army is not undertaking a spraying exercise to kill coronavirus

This issue has been addressed several times by health experts and the ministry of health as well. During a recent interaction, New South Wales chief health officer, Dr. Kerry Chant said that paracetamol does not treat COVID-19. It treats the symptoms such as fever, muscle and other pains, she also said.

Please do tell your family and friends not to believe this forward as it is fake. It would be advisable to get immediate medical attention if you have symptoms instead on depending on a paracetamol.