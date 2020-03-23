  • search
Trending Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Nope! Paracetamol does not cure coronavirus

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Mar 23: There is a claim being made on the social media that paracetamol can cure coronavirus.

    Nope! Paracetamol does not cure coronavirus

    The information has been tweeted by many and has also forwarded on chatting applications over and over again. There is absolutely no evidence suggesting that a paracetamol can cure COVID-19.

    Fake: India Army is not undertaking a spraying exercise to kill coronavirus

    This issue has been addressed several times by health experts and the ministry of health as well. During a recent interaction, New South Wales chief health officer, Dr. Kerry Chant said that paracetamol does not treat COVID-19. It treats the symptoms such as fever, muscle and other pains, she also said.

    Please do tell your family and friends not to believe this forward as it is fake. It would be advisable to get immediate medical attention if you have symptoms instead on depending on a paracetamol.

    More CORONAVIRUS News

    Read more about:

    coronavirus social media fake news

    Story first published: Monday, March 23, 2020, 12:11 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 23, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X