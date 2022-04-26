YouTube
  • search
Trending Fake News Buster Coronavirus IPL 2022 Elections 2022 Ramadan Time Table 2022 Web-Stories
For Noida Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Noida: Man dies after brawl with bar staff over bill

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Apr 26: A dispute over payment of bill at a bar in Noida led to the death of a 30-year-old man. He died allegedly after he got severely injured over a brawl with the staff at the bar, officials said today, according to a PTI report.

    Noida: Man dies after brawl with bar staff over bill

    A 30-year-old man died allegedly after he got injured in a brawl at a restro-bar in a Noida mall over bill payment, officials said on Tuesday.

    The incident occurred on Monday night at the Lost Lemons restro-bar in the Garden Galleria mall under the Sector 39 police station limits, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Noida) Ranvijay Singh said.

    The man who died has been identified as Brajesh, who was from Bihar, the police said.

    "He had gone to the restro-bar with his colleagues for a party. At around 11 pm, an argument broke out between these people and the bar staff over the payment of a bill," Mr Singh said.

    It quickly escalated into a brawl in which Brajesh was seriously injured. He was taken to a hospital where he died, the police officer said.

    After reviewing the CCTV footage, eight people have been identified, he said.

    An FIR or case has been filed by the police and over a dozen employees of the restro-bar have been taken into police custody, Mr Singh said, adding that no arrests have been made yet.

    (PTI)

    More noida News  

    Read more about:

    noida

    Story first published: Tuesday, April 26, 2022, 15:13 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 26, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X