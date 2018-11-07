No wrong doings by me, CBI director Alok Verma tells CVC

New Delhi, Nov 7: CBI director in exile, Alok Verma has told the Central Vigilance Commission that the allegations of bribe against him are false. He submitted his reply to the CVC which was ordered by the Supreme Court to probe the allegations against him and submit a report in two weeks time.

Also Read | CVC violating rules, PMO trying to influence autonomous bodies: Kharge

During the course of the inquiry, the CVC sent a detailed questionnaire to Verma seeking his responses to the allegations. Verma in his reply denied the allegations and also explained why the FIR registered against CBI special director, Rakesh Asthana was not uploaded on the website.

He said that the CBI took time to upload the copy as the search operations were being conducted on the basis of the FIR and a report of the same was to be given to the court. He however said that the mandatory provision of sending a copy of the FIR to the court was done within 24 hours.

On being asked why Satish Babu Sana, the alleged bribe giver was not booked, Verma, while referring to the amended provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act said that it gives protection to someone who is forced to give bribe, but reports the matter within seven days.

Also Read | Kharge in SC to challenge govt decision on CBI chief Verma

He said that though Babu had started paying bribe in December last year as per his complaint, giving bribe became an offence only this July under the amended PC act. After the amendment, he had paid another bribe through Hawala, but the matter was reported within seven days, Verma contended. He said that this is the reason why he was not treated as an accused despite paying bribes since December 2017.