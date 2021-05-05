YouTube
    No restriction on media reporting: EC clarifies amid SC hearing on its Madras HC remark plea

    New Delhi, May 05: The Election Commission stated it was unanimous that before Hon'ble Supreme Court there should not be any prayer for restriction on media reporting.

    The poll panel noted that it recognises the positive role played by the media and that there should not be any curbs of press reporting.

    The statement came in view of the strong observations made by the Supreme Court on the former's plea seeking to restrain the media from reporting remarks made orally by the Madras High Court during the course of a proceeding.

    Story first published: Wednesday, May 5, 2021, 14:02 [IST]
