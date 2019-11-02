  • search
    No RDX found in suspicious bag at Delhi airport

    New Delhi, Nov 02: The probe into the suspicious bag at the Delhi airport has revealed that there was no RDX in it.

    The bag contained toys, clothes, a phone charger and dry fruits, a police official informed OneIndia. The bag belonged to a person identified as Shahid Khan and he is a resident of Ballalbargh in Haryana. He had accidentally left it at the airport, the police also learnt.

    A CISF jawan stands guard at Terminal 3 of the IGI Airport in New Delhi, Friday, Nov. 1, 2019. A bag with suspected explosives was found at Delhis Terminal 3 airport in the early hours of Friday
    A CISF jawan stands guard at Terminal 3 of the IGI Airport in New Delhi, Friday, Nov. 1, 2019. A bag with suspected explosives was found at Delhi's Terminal 3 airport in the early hours of Friday

    When he was questioned, he accepted his mistake. He said that he had come down from Mumbai and had inadvertently left the bag at the airport.

    On Friday, there was panic at the Delhi airport after the security officials found an unattended bag and suspected that there was RDX in it.

    Suspected RDX in bag led to security scare at Delhi airport

    The CISF said that after the initial Vapour Explosive Detector check, it came out of positive and the dog guide gave a positive signal. However sources said that the bag could have continued seashells with traces of seawater. This is sometimes mistaken as RDX by the Dog Squad.

    Police had swung into action after a suspicious bag was reported at terminal 3 of Delhi's Indira Gandhi International airport early Friday, triggering panic.

    A Delhi Police official said the Airport Police Station received a call at 3 am alerting them about a suspicious bag which has been removed from the spot and teams are working to check its content.

    Public health emergency declared in Delhi-NCR as Air Quality deteriorates to

    However, this caused panic among passengers who were not allowed to exit the arrival terminal for sometime, airlines sources said.

    The roads outside the T3 were also blocked, they added.

    Story first published: Saturday, November 2, 2019, 6:58 [IST]
