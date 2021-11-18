No protection, no hearing until we know where you are, SC tells Param Bir Singh

New Delhi, Nov 18: The Supreme Court on Thursday asked former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh to disclose his location saying there would be "no protection, no hearing until we know where you are".

The apex court asked his lawyer to inform them about Singh's whereabouts and posted the matter for November 22.

A bench headed by Justice SK Kaul took exception that his plea seeking protection had been filed through power of attorney.

"You are seeking protective orders; nobody knows where you are. Suppose you are sitting abroad and taking legal recourse through power of attorney then what happens. If that is so then you will come to India if the court rules in your favour, we don't know what you have in mind. No protection, no hearing until we know where you are," said the bench also comprising Justice MM Sundresh.

It said: "The petition has been filed through power of attorney. Where are you? Are you in this country or outside? In some state, where are you? We will come to the remaining, first we know where are you?"

A magistrate's court in Bombay on Wednesday declared Singh a "proclaimed offender" in an extortion case registered against him and some other police officers in the city.

Singh had last attended his office in May this year after which he went on leave. The state police had told the Bombay High Court last month that his whereabouts were not known.

