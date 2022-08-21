No plan to import wheat, have sufficient stock: Centre

Government allows some relaxation in wheat export ban, allows 1.67 lakh tonnes to be loaded

New Delhi, Aug 21: India on Sunday refuted reports that claimed that the central government is planning to import wheat.

"There is no such plan to import wheat into India. Country has sufficient stocks to meet our domestic requirements and @FCI_India (Food Corporation of India) has enough stock for pubic distribution," tweeted the Department of Food and Public Distribution posted on Twitter.

There is no such plan to import wheat into India. Country has sufficient stocks to meet our domestic requirements and @FCI_India has enough stock for pubic distribution. — Department of Food & Public Distribution (@fooddeptgoi) August 21, 2022

"The looming shortage and rising prices now have authorities making preparations to buy from overseas. Government officials are discussing whether to cut or abolish a 40% import tax on wheat to help flour millers in some regions to import grain, people familiar with the matter said," according to Reuters.

The ban on re-export of Indian wheat and how it will benefit Indian migrants too

However, the finance ministry has not responded to an email seeking comment.

Reportedly, India's wheat production is projected to have declined nearly 3 per cent to 106.84 million tonnes while the overall foodgrain production is estimated to have touched a record 315.72 million tonnes in the 2021-22 crop year.

The wheat production is estimated to have declined due to heatwave that resulted in shriveled grains in the northern states of Punjab and Haryana.

Story first published: Sunday, August 21, 2022, 13:49 [IST]