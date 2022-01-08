No physical rallies till Jan 15: CEC

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Jan 08: The Election Commission of India has said that all COVID-19 appropriate protocols shall be taken during the elections in the five states. The ECI said that in view of the prevailing situation there shall be no roadshows, physical rallies allowed in the five states until January 15.

The physical rallies will be allowed only as per the DDMA guidelines. The political parties will have to provide masks and sanitisers, the EC said.

Further the commission added that a maximum of five people will be allowed for door to door campaigning, including the candidate.

All candidates will have to give an undertaking on the Suvidha application that they will follow the guidelines. The Election Commission will not hesitate to cancel the rallies if the norms are flouted, Chief Election Commissioner, Sushil Chandra said.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Saturday, January 8, 2022, 16:37 [IST]