YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Air Quality Index India 2021 Omicron Cases
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    No physical rallies till Jan 15: CEC

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Jan 08: The Election Commission of India has said that all COVID-19 appropriate protocols shall be taken during the elections in the five states. The ECI said that in view of the prevailing situation there shall be no roadshows, physical rallies allowed in the five states until January 15.

    No physical rallies till Jan 15: CEC

    The physical rallies will be allowed only as per the DDMA guidelines. The political parties will have to provide masks and sanitisers, the EC said.

    Further the commission added that a maximum of five people will be allowed for door to door campaigning, including the candidate.

    All candidates will have to give an undertaking on the Suvidha application that they will follow the guidelines. The Election Commission will not hesitate to cancel the rallies if the norms are flouted, Chief Election Commissioner, Sushil Chandra said.

    More ELECTION COMMISSION OF INDIA News  

    Read more about:

    election commission of india Assembly elections 2022

    Story first published: Saturday, January 8, 2022, 16:37 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 8, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X