No Operation Lotus, here is how BJP plans to form government in Karnataka

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Bengaluru, May 23: There is trouble brewing in Karnataka, with the BJP winning big in the Lok Sabha elections. The Congress-JD(S) alliance has performed poorly and analysts feel that this would have an impact on the government in the state.

Senior Congress leader, Roshan Baig on Tuesday ruffled several feathers, when he went on to call K C Venugopal a Buffon and Dinesh Gundu Rao a flop show. He went a step further to say that if the NDA is coming back to power, then he appeals to his Muslim brothers to learn and compromise with the situation.

Interesting trend in Karnataka, same party leading in assembly, Centre for the first time in 2 decad

Even after the BJP emerged as the single largest party in Karnataka, it failed to form the government as it was lacking in numbers. The JD(S) and Congress came together to form the government, but the road for the two parties has not exactly been hunky-dory.

The BJP has already set in place its plan of action. The party is expecting several MLAs from both the JD(S) and Congress to resign as a result of which the house strength would come down.

The by-elections that were held in Karnataka has earned the BJP one seat and the Congress one.The Kundgol elections were necessitated by the death of Congress MLA C S Shivalli. The Chincholi seat fell vacant following the resignation of former Congress MLA Umesh Jadhav.

The primary intention of the BJP is to reduce the house strength. So far Jadhav has been the only casualty for the Congress, but the party is watching six other fence sitters very closely.

With the win in the by-poll the BJP's number has gone up to 105. The party however claims that there are at least 20 other Congress MLAs who are eating to resign and switch sides.

When asked if the BJP would look to seek support of the JD(S) and form the government, a top BJP source told OneIndia that they are not looking at that option. We are confident that after the elections, many Congress MLAs will resign and that would bring down the house strength dramatically.

We will then stake our claim to form the government, the source also said.

The Congress-JD(S) combine in Karnataka has been a disaster: Dr Shastri

In the 225 member house, the BJP has 105 seats, the Congress-78 and JD(S)-37. The BSP and the KPJ party have a seat each. There is also an independent and one Speaker.

In Karnataka, the Congress-JD(S) combine has been a disaster, says Dr. Sandeep Shastri, a leading political analyst. It now poses a serious challenge to the government itself as it is on shaky ground.

The entire northern part of Karnataka has been swept by the BJP. The only concerns for the BJP are in Bangalore rural, north and central. The Congress would have to look at a whole new strategy now as its government in Karnataka looks extremely shaky, Dr Shastri also says.