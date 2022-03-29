YouTube
    New Delhi, Mar 29: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday said that there there has been no discussion on presidential elections and neither the government nor the opposition has approached the BJD over it.

    No one has approached us so far: Naveen Patnaik on backing NDA presidential nominee

    On Tuesday, he visited Parliament to have a meeting with the MPs of his party from both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. He was welcomed by all BJD MPs at the entry gate of Parliament.

    Interacting with reporters, Patnaik said, "I have come to Parliament to meet my party MPs and to take up the developmental schemes of Odisha."

    Asked whether there should be a consensus between the government and opposition over a presidential candidate, Patnaik said, "I haven't given a thought to it. There is time for presidential elections and no one has approached us so far."

    Patnaik held a brief meeting with his party MPs in the BJD office in Parliament. PTI

    The Presidential Election will be held this year.

    Story first published: Tuesday, March 29, 2022, 15:36 [IST]
    X