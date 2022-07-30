YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    No new VAT or tax hike in near future: Yogi

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Lucknow, July 30: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said that keeping in mind the larger public interest, the government has neither increased the VAT and nor has imposed any new tax in the state.

    Chairing a meeting of the state tax department pertaining to revenue collection at his residence, he said that Value Added Tax (VAT) will not be increased in the near future too, news agency PTI reported.

    Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath
    Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath

    Mr Adityanath said the amount collected from the public will be spent on developmental and public welfare works, according to an official statement.

    He directed that for financial year 2022-23, concrete efforts should be made pertaining to revenue collection with an aim to collect ₹ 1.50 lakh crore as Goods and Services Tax (GST) and VAT.

    Religious events cannot hinder traffic: Yogi AdityanathReligious events cannot hinder traffic: Yogi Adityanath

    The chief minister also directed officials that the number of GST-registered traders should be increased to 4 lakh in the next 6 months.

    The traders should be told about the benefits of GST registration/return, the statement said quoting the chief minister.

    Comments

    More YOGI ADITYANATH News  

    Read more about:

    yogi adityanath vat tax hike uttar pradesh chief minister

    Story first published: Saturday, July 30, 2022, 10:24 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 30, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X