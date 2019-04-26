No 'Modi biopic' release before May 19: SC refuses to interfere with EC order

  • search
    New Delhi, Apr 26: The Supreme Court on Friday refused to interfere with the the Election Commission of India order banning release of 'PM Narendra Modi' biopic.

    Refusing to interfere with the Election Commission's order on 'PM Narendra Modi' biopic, the apex court said that the CBFC certificate has no relevance when EC feels its release will tilt balance in favour of one party.

    Representational Image

    Earlier, the Delhi and Mumbai high courts refused to interfere with the release of the movie titled 'PM Narendra Modi.'

    In order to ensure free and fair elections, the Election Commission of India on Apr 25 expressed that it is of the view that the Vivek Oberoi-starrer biopic 'PM Narendra Modi' should not be released till May 19.

    The poll body said that delaying the release will be in the interest of free and fair Lok Sabha elections.

    EC on Monday had submitted its report in a sealed cover before the Supreme Court over the film following which a bench headed by Chief Justice of India, Ranjan Gogoi, posted the matter for hearing on April 26 and had directed that report be served to the petitioner (producers of the movie).

    On April 17, officials of the Election Commission watched the film in a special screening on the directions of the Supreme Court.

    The top court had earlier asked the EC to watch the Narendra Modi biopic and submit its view to the court by April 22 in a sealed cover.

    On April 12, makers of the Oberoi-starrer had moved the apex court, challenging the stay on the film's release. The producer of the film, Sandip Singh, had said that the poll panel banned the movie without watching it.

    The film was scheduled to release on April 11, coinciding with the commencement of the Lok Sabha elections in the country.

    However, on April 10, the EC stayed the release of the biopic till national elections culminate, stating that the film disturbs the level-playing field.

