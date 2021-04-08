YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    No lockdown, night curfew in Assam

    By
    |

    Guwahati, Apr 08: Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday ruled out imposing any Covid-induced lockdown or lockdown in the state amid fear of a second wave of coronavirus pandemic.

    "There is no possibility of lockdown or night curfew in Assam. I request everyone to get themselves tested if they have symptoms. There is no need to panic but we should remain alert," Himanta Biswa told reporters.

    No lockdown, night curfew in Assam

    Assam reported 195 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, pushing the coronavirus tally in the state to 2,19,027, a bulletin issued by National Health Mission (NHM) said.

    Assam currently has 847 active COVID-19 cases, while 2,15,722 people have recovered from the disease, including 31 on Wednesday, it said.

    MP govt imposes lockdown in all urban areas from FridayMP govt imposes lockdown in all urban areas from Friday

    The COVID-19 recovery rate in the state is 98.49 per cent.

    The COVID-19 death toll in the state is 1,111, it said.

    The state has so far tested 73,32,580 samples for COVID-19, including 21,162 on Wednesday, it said.

    The NHM bulletin further said that a total of 11,30,808 people have so far received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine across the state, while 2,03,263 people have got the second dose.

    More CURFEW News

    Read more about:

    curfew lockdown assam

    Story first published: Thursday, April 8, 2021, 14:43 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 8, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X