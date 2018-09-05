  • search

No hike in fuel prices for the first time in 10 days

    New Delhi, Sep 5: For the first time in 10 days, there was no hike in fuel prices on Wednesday. The petrol and diesel price continued to remain the same.

    Earlier on Tuesday, a top finance ministry official said that the government will not cut excise duty on petrol and diesel to cushion spiralling prices, which touched fresh highs on Tuesday, as it has limited fiscal space available to take any dent in revenue collection.

    In Delhi, a litre of petrol now costs Rs 79.31, in Mumbai Rs 86.72, Chennai Rs 82.41 and Kolkata 82.22. Diesel costs Rs 71.34/litre in Delhi, Rs 75.74/litre in Mumbai, Rs 75.39/litre in Chennai and Rs 74.19/litre in Kolkata, according to daily price notification by oil marketing companies.

    Since 16 August, petrol prices have risen by over Rs 2 per litre while diesel prices have been hiked by Rs 2.61 per litre.

    Since the prices of petrol and diesel vary from state to state due to local levies, Congress has demanded that fuel should also be brought under the ambit of goods and services tax (GST) immediately.

    Story first published: Wednesday, September 5, 2018, 9:18 [IST]
